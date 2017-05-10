Motorcyclist dies in Concord solo crash
Police believe the motorcyclist, Tyler Lee Chavez of Concord, was traveling north on Cowell Road near Plumleigh Lane when he lost control of his 2014 Triumph, careening into a fence and hitting a fire hydrant and a tree before coming to a stop, according to the Concord Police Department . Click below for the top news from around the Bay Area and beyond.
