Motorcyclist dies in Concord solo crash

Motorcyclist dies in Concord solo crash

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Police believe the motorcyclist, Tyler Lee Chavez of Concord, was traveling north on Cowell Road near Plumleigh Lane when he lost control of his 2014 Triumph, careening into a fence and hitting a fire hydrant and a tree before coming to a stop, according to the Concord Police Department . Click below for the top news from around the Bay Area and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr jakejohnson192 438
Makayla Ramsey 15 hr Ready Edie 4
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 15 hr Theprez TRUMP 84
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another 15 hr Micky Likesit 4
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are 15 hr Cisco Kid 2
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) May 2 Tchyyna 5
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr '17 Old n wise 5
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC