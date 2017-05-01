May is Motorcycle Safety Month - Riders Urged to Get Trained and Ride Safe

The Concord Police Department is joining law enforcement statewide and across the United States in the National Motorcycle safety awareness month special enforcement operations. In addition, the California Motorcyclist Safety Program is offering special, low cost rider training classes during the month of May. Concord Police will be conducting specialized Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operations on May 6 and May 16 in an effort to lower deaths and injuries.

