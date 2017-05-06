Man found dead on Willow Pass Road in Concord
At approximately 9 a.m., police received a report from a citizen walking in the area between Gateway Boulevard and Market Street and saw what appeared to be a deceased man. Police confirmed the man was dead and closed a lane of Willow Pass Road for part of the day as part of an investigation.
