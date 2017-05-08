Man crashes into Concord police car, arrested on suspicion of DUI
A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI early this morning in Concord after he crashed his truck into a police car, police said. The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. at Meadow Lane and Leland Way as police were investigating another alleged DUI incident, Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|5 min
|Darren
|385
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|23 hr
|Gordy
|243
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|May 2
|Tchyyna
|5
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Dianna
|7
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC