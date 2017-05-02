Jury deadlocks Concord Norteno case, ...

Jury deadlocks Concord Norteno case, acquits one defendant

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Inside Bay Area

While they acquitted one, a jury failed to reach a verdict against three suspected gang members accused of plotting to retaliate against an informant in their midst. Jurors deadlocked on conspiracy charges against brothers Sean Dunne and Justin Dunne, as well as Daniel Griego, while finding Mariano Coronado not guilty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 7 min Pinecore4800 308
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) Tue Tchyyna 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 29 Jenny 240
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Apr 24 Cece 79
News Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County Apr 18 now you get it 5
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... Apr 17 Guest 10
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,156 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC