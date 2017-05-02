Jury deadlocks Concord Norteno case, acquits one defendant
While they acquitted one, a jury failed to reach a verdict against three suspected gang members accused of plotting to retaliate against an informant in their midst. Jurors deadlocked on conspiracy charges against brothers Sean Dunne and Justin Dunne, as well as Daniel Griego, while finding Mariano Coronado not guilty.
