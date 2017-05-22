In this Issue
Liz Guneratne has been named project lead for the network schools of the Diocese of Oakland. Seven schools - St. Elizabeth Elementary and St. Anthony in Oakland; St. Paul in San Pablo; St. Cornelius in Richmond; St. Peter Martyr in Pittsburg; Queen of All Saints in Concord; and St. Catherine of Siena in Martinez - are in the network, whose formation was announced in January.
