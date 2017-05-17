Highlands Elementary in Concord Could Lose 300 Students, 15 Teachers...
Highlands Elementary School in Concord could lose about 300 students and 15 teachers if the proposed Northgate Unified School District is approved, according to Principal Ryan Sheehy. Currently, students from Walnut Country and Crystyl Ranch neighborhoods in Concord attend Highlands Elementary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 11
|Beltrin
|244
|Makayla Ramsey
|May 10
|Ready Edie
|4
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|May 2
|Tchyyna
|5
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Old n wise
|5
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Dianna
|7
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC