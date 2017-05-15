Here's how to score tickets to see Jimmy Buffett at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Jimmy Buffett performs with the Coral Reefer Band in the Summerzcool tour at the Sleep Train Pavilion in Concord, Calif., on Tuesday, May 19, 2009. Yes, that's right, the one-and-only Jimmy Buffett is set to perform Oct. 19 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.