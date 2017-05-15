Haunted mini-golf course hidden gem i...

Haunted mini-golf course hidden gem in Concord

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SFGate

Daryn Coleman 's dream of building animatronics at Disneyland lasted only a few years in the 1970s - he missed the window for the golden age of theme park robotics. So he created his own magic kingdom in an abandoned Concord video rental store: Ghost Golf, a "haunted" mini-golf course filled with animatronic surprises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ... May 12 AIPAC mohels 1
Mountain View Music Thread (May '15) May 11 Musikologist 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) May 11 Beltrin 244
Makayla Ramsey May 10 Ready Edie 4
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) May 2 Tchyyna 5
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr '17 Old n wise 5
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Apr '17 Dianna 7
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC