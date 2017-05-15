Haunted mini-golf course hidden gem in Concord
Daryn Coleman 's dream of building animatronics at Disneyland lasted only a few years in the 1970s - he missed the window for the golden age of theme park robotics. So he created his own magic kingdom in an abandoned Concord video rental store: Ghost Golf, a "haunted" mini-golf course filled with animatronic surprises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 11
|Beltrin
|244
|Makayla Ramsey
|May 10
|Ready Edie
|4
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|May 2
|Tchyyna
|5
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Old n wise
|5
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Dianna
|7
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC