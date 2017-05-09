Fringe festival in Contra Costa in th...

Fringe festival in Contra Costa in the works

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Harking back to the movement's origins in 1947, when the first Edinburgh Festival Fringe disrupted a curated international festival with nonjuried presentations by eight theater groups operating "on the fringe," the phenomenon has continued and spread worldwide. Seventy years later, the three-week extravaganza in Scotland's capital city features over 50,000 performances and 3,269 shows in nearly 300 venues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 54 min stewhorner 409
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sun Gordy 243
Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12) May 2 Tchyyna 5
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr 10 Old n wise 5
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Apr '17 Dianna 7
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Mar '17 Dave 5
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,196 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC