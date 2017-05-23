Former De La Salle Football Player Gu...

Former De La Salle Football Player Guilty of Sexual Assault

A former football player at De La Salle High School in Concord was found guilty of felony sexual assault in Contra Costa County juvenile court. The defendant was 15 years old when the assault occurred after a football game Nov. 18 on the De La Salle campus.

