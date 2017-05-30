File photo of handcuffs on table. Close up of metal handcuffs
Trevaughn Soriano, 25, of Concord, was charged by the Alameda County district attorney's office in the murder of a 48-year-old San Leandro man, officials said. Trevaughn Soriano, 25, of Concord, was charged by the Alameda County district attorney's office in the murder of a 48-year-old San Leandro man, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|14 hr
|Melissa
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Melissa
|264
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|6
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|May 23
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|May 20
|Anonymous
|53
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|May '17
|Tchyyna
|5
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC