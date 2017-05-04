East Bay Students Get Hands-On Experience in Healthcare Jobs
Dozens of high school students from across the East Bay scrubbed in to "operate" on a medical dummies at Kaiser Permanente's training and innovation facility in San Leandro. The career day is designed to expose young to a variety of healthcare professions.
