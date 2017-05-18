Dos Coyotes Border Cafe opens in San Ramon
Dos Coyotes Border Cafe , the growing Sacramento-based Southwestern-Mexican chain, has expanded again in the East Bay, this time with a San Ramon eatery. This is the 10th restaurant for the chain founded in Davis back in 1981.
