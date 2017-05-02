Crack Pipe Found on Man Who Assaulted BART Cop in Concord
A man with a crackpipe was arrested at Concord BART on Monday after he assaulted two people, including a cop. The call came in just after 9 a.m. Police say they were investigating the assault, and when they approached the suspect, he put up a fight, which resulted in his detainment.
