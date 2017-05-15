Contra Costa County chooses StepStone to consult on private markets, build credit portfolio
The $7.6 billion Contra Costa Employees' Retirement Association, Concord, Calif., hired StepStone Group as private markets consultant, overseeing its private equity portfolio and build an expanded private credit portfolio that would increase those investments to 12% from 2% of the portfolio.
