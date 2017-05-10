Concorda s a Music and Marketa series...

Concorda s a Music and Marketa series starts Thursday with Steve Sage tribute

He was known as "the admiral" and "the task master" by many among a sea of young performers seeking venues to play their rock, rhythm and blues for a crowd. The late Steve Sage, credited with motivating thousands of musicians over a nearly-three-decade span, will be honored with the kickoff of the 29th annual Music and Market Series this Thursday at Concord's Todos Santos Plaza.

