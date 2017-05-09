Concord raises in-lieu parking fee for apartment projects
Multifamily housing developers whose downtown projects do not include the number of parking spaces the city requires will pay more under a new policy. The City Council recently voted 3-2 to raise the parking in-lieu fee from $1,572 to $25,000 per space for residential projects in the downtown parking district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|filmiup
|401
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Gordy
|243
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|May 2
|Tchyyna
|5
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Dianna
|7
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Dave
|5
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC