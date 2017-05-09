Concord raises in-lieu parking fee fo...

Concord raises in-lieu parking fee for apartment projects

13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Multifamily housing developers whose downtown projects do not include the number of parking spaces the city requires will pay more under a new policy. The City Council recently voted 3-2 to raise the parking in-lieu fee from $1,572 to $25,000 per space for residential projects in the downtown parking district.

