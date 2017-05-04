Concord Police Officer Risks Life to ...

Concord Police Officer Risks Life to Save K-9

NBC Bay Area

A police officer in Concord is being hailed as a hero after his quick thinking helped save his K-9's life, according to police. Officer Coniglio was managing traffic early Saturday morning at the intersection of Leland Way and Meadow Lane when he heard a truck barrelling toward him and his patrol car, which housed his police dog named K-9, according to police.

