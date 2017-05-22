City of Concord Seeks Residents to Serve on Public Commissions
Concord city officials announced they are seeking members for its Community Services Commission and Parks, Recreation and Open Space Commission. The Community Services Commission, which helps identify housing, neighborhood and social services needs, reviews funding requests, and monitors the performance of funded programs, needs four members to serve four-year terms ending June 30, 2021, and one member to serve a two-year term ending June 30, 2019.
