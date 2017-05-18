CA Man Charged after Spate of Vehicle Fires
James Bishop III of Pittsburg has been charged with over 30 arson incidents, including a spate of vehicle fires last week. May 18--CONCORD, CA-- Contra Costa County officials have charged a 36-year-old Pittsburg man in connection with more than 30 incidents of arson, including a sharp uptick in car fires last week.
