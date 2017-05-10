Beniciaa s grassroots push for air monitoring reaches fever pitch

BENICIA >> At a public meeting in March between the Bay Area Air Quality Management District and Benicia residents to discuss air quality, one woman had a pointed question: “What am I smelling? ... What is that?” It's a simple question with a complicated answer, but in the wake of the Valero refinery flaring on Friday, which an EPA spokesman said released 16 times the “normal” amount of toxins into the air, the question of what exactly Benicians are breathing is front and center. For many Benicians, this is not a new topic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.