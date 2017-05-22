3 puppies perish in hot Concord car, 6 survive
These puppies were rescued from a hot car parked on Clayton Road in Concord. Three in the litter died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|FYI
|249
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Sat
|Mark Suckinburger
|2
|Four-month probe leads to Vacaville arrest (Jun '11)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|53
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Fair Housing in Contra Costa County (May '12)
|May 2
|Tchyyna
|5
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Old n wise
|5
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC