Walnut Creek Artist Proposes 'Spirit ...

Walnut Creek Artist Proposes 'Spirit Pole Revitalization Act of...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: ClayCord.com

A well-known Walnut Creek artist is looking to bring back a piece of controversial history to the City of Concord. Johnny Zapata, whose projects have been featured in museums across the globe, wants to bring back the 'spirit poles' to Concord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 5 hr vic 112
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) 17 hr Dianna 7
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mar 31 Raddock 218
News SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t... Mar 28 S Kimo 4
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes Mar 22 Living Lean 1
is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07) Mar 19 Notghetto 236
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,784 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC