UPS Driver Who Walked Away From Crash...

UPS Driver Who Walked Away From Crash Wednesday Won't Be Charged With a Crime

A UPS delivery driver who walked away after running his van off the road and into some trees Wednesday is not being investigated by police for any crime, according to Lafayette police Chief Eric Christensen. Officers eventually found the vehicle, which had careened down the side of a steep hill and ended up running into some trees.

