Unusual white squirrel seen cavorting in Walnut Creek
DEAR JOAN: While driving in my neighborhood recently, a very active and very white squirrel climbed up and over a nearly downed fence. I've lived here 40 years and it's the first time I've seen a white squirrel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 min
|brownsam1991
|157
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|2 hr
|Mike
|82
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Mike
|222
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 7
|Phil
|2
|Pittsburg principal resigns after students inve...
|Apr 6
|aaron
|1
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC