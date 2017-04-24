Tom Hanks taking 'NFL moratorium' when Raiders leave Oakland
Tom Hanks came out and bashed the NFL over the Raiders impending move out of Oakland to Las Vegas. In fact, the esteemed actor - born in Concord, Calif., about 20 miles outside of Oakland - is taking it quite personally .
