Teens earn Eagle Scout rank

Daniel Thomas Elerding and Sean Patrick Elerding , the sons of Bill Elerding and Susan Elerding, have each earned the rank of Eagle Scout, which will be presented in Court of Honor ceremonies May 21, at the Contra Costa Water District building in Concord. For their Eagle Scout community service projects, Daniel constructed three benches and five bow racks for the Briones Archery Range, and Sean made gun racks for the Martinez Gun Club.

