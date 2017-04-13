Steve Young's 49ers visit signals new...

Steve Young's 49ers visit signals new aura

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Contra Costa Times

Steve Young, shown here at February's NFL Honors in Houston, dropped by the 49ers locals pro day Wednesday. Wearing slacks and a light blue dress shirt, Young casually stood in the shadows of the outdoor weight room and peered out to the practice fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... 3 hr Yup 3
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 9 hr Caliboy 169
News Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra... Fri neighborhood sens... 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Apr 12 ok. 2
Thinking of moving to Clayton Apr 12 ok. 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 12 Mike 222
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,334,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC