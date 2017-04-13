Steve Young's 49ers visit signals new aura
Steve Young, shown here at February's NFL Honors in Houston, dropped by the 49ers locals pro day Wednesday. Wearing slacks and a light blue dress shirt, Young casually stood in the shadows of the outdoor weight room and peered out to the practice fields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|3 hr
|Yup
|3
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|9 hr
|Caliboy
|169
|Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra...
|Fri
|neighborhood sens...
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|Mike
|222
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC