St. Joe's Cooper Teare caps great ser...

St. Joe's Cooper Teare caps great series of runs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

Cooper Teare crossed the finish line to a giant groan from the crowd at El Camino College in Torrance on Friday. He immediately dropped to his knee before flopping on his back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 12 hr johnatron192 178
News Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County 13 hr now you get it 5
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... Mon Guest 10
News Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra... Apr 14 neighborhood sens... 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall? Apr 12 ok. 2
Thinking of moving to Clayton Apr 12 ok. 2
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,084 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC