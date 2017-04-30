Road Closures in Concord During May Day March for 'Renters'...
On Monday, May 1, at approximately 4 p.m., westbound Willow Pass Rd. from Galindo St. to Gateway Blvd. in Concord will be closed to all vehicle traffic. This closure is to accommodate a May Day March for "renters' rights, immigrant rights and worker justice," according to the Concord Police Dept.
