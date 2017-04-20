Recruitments Open for City of Concord Commission, Committee
The Concord City Council has announced the opening of recruitments for the Concord Commission on Aging and Concord/Pleasant Hill Health Care District Grant Committee. The Commission on Aging is seeking three members to serve four year terms ending June 30, 2021, and one member to fill the remainder of an unexpected vacancy for a term ending June 30, 2019.
