Power Surges Likely Caused BART Shutdown Last Friday

Power surges likely caused a shutdown on BART's Pittsburg/Bay Point line Friday afternoon, and the agency is trying magnets as a possible fix, a BART spokesman said today. That disruption put 22 railcars out of service, forcing riders to transfer to shuttle trains between the North Concord and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations.

