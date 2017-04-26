Police reports: Concord, Clayton, Pleasant Hill, Martinez
DUI: A 38-year-old Concord man was arrested at 1:05 a.m. on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at Ayers Road and Concord Boulevard. Arrest: At Marlboro Court and Pembroke Drive, a 18-year-old Concord man was arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer at 6:40 p.m. Possession: At 11:31 p.m., a 40-year-old Pittsburg man was arrested in the 2400 block of Marcia Drive on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
