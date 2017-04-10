Police arrest suspect found with stolen car in Concord
A suspect is in custody after police found him inside of a stolen car Saturday night in Concord, according to Concord Police Department. The arrest took place around 10:30 p.m. when an officer located a stolen car parked on Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Hotnhard
|148
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|22 hr
|Old n wise
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Sun
|Adolph Trumpler
|81
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 7
|Phil
|2
|Pittsburg principal resigns after students inve...
|Apr 6
|aaron
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 4
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC