Pleasanton cake shop still rising to the occasion after 40 years
Cake decorator Angel Contreras, of Concord, forms a rose out of rolled fondant to be used on cakes at Noland's Cake Shop in Pleasanton. Nauheen Chaudhary, of Dublin, holds her daughter Zoya Chaudhary, 11 months, as she orders her first birthday cake, strawberry and vanilla cake, from Gina Habib, of Mountain House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Smithstein
|147
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|12 hr
|Old n wise
|5
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Sun
|Adolph Trumpler
|81
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 7
|Phil
|2
|Pittsburg principal resigns after students inve...
|Apr 6
|aaron
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 4
|Hillary Cliton
|219
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC