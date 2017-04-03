Photos: Cooking up sweets at Noland's...

Photos: Cooking up sweets at Noland's Cake Shop in Pleasanton

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Cake decorator Angel Contreras, of Concord, forms a rose out of rolled fondant to be used on cakes at Noland's Cake Shop in Pleasanton, Calif., on Monday, April 3, 2017. Nauheen Chaudhary, of Dublin, holds her daughter Zoya Chaudhary, 11 months, as she orders her first birthday cake, a strawberry and vanilla cake, from Gina Habib, of Mountain House, at Noland's Cake Shop in Pleasanton, Calif., on Monday, April 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 4 hr Sweetcheexs23 126
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 13 hr Hillary Cliton 219
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Apr 2 Dianna 7
News SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t... Mar 28 S Kimo 4
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes Mar 22 Living Lean 1
is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07) Mar 19 Notghetto 236
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC