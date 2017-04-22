Peterson: Child's Donald Trump question elicits congressman's heartfelt reply
Eden S, 11, of Pleasant Hill, a sixth grader at Sequoia Middle School, recently sent Congressman Mark DeSaulnier a question via a comment card at his town hall meeting and talks about the experience at her home in Pleasant Hill, Calif., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Eden was unable to hear his answer because she had a bedtime to meet on a school night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Paguy88
|200
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Full Visual
|237
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|17 hr
|Irate
|116
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 18
|now you get it
|5
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|Apr 17
|Guest
|10
|Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra...
|Apr 14
|neighborhood sens...
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC