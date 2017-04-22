Peterson: Child's Donald Trump question elicits congressman's heartfelt reply

Eden S, 11, of Pleasant Hill, a sixth grader at Sequoia Middle School, recently sent Congressman Mark DeSaulnier a question via a comment card at his town hall meeting and talks about the experience at her home in Pleasant Hill, Calif., on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Eden was unable to hear his answer because she had a bedtime to meet on a school night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.