Over 20 vehicles found with slashed t...

Over 20 vehicles found with slashed tires in Concord

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: SFGate

Police received several reports of vehicles with slashed tires Sunday in Concord and are seeking the public's help in the investigation. Around 10 a.m., Concord police officers responded to Denkinger Court on a report of numerous vehicles that appeared to have slashed tires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 17 min Billlovescock 127
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 22 hr Hillary Cliton 219
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Apr 2 Dianna 7
News SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t... Mar 28 S Kimo 4
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes Mar 22 Living Lean 1
is pittsburg ghetto? (Aug '07) Mar 19 Notghetto 236
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Contra Costa County was issued at April 05 at 4:40AM PDT

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,825 • Total comments across all topics: 280,072,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC