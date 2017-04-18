One Suspect Arrested, One On The Run After Rash of Robberies at Walgreens
One suspect has been arrested and one is still on the run after a rash of robberies at Walgreens stores throughout Northern California and Nevada, including one in Concord. Kymeshia Parker, a 23-year-old Sacramento resident, has been arrested, but police are still looking for 23-year-old Syerra Mathis , according to Concord Police.
