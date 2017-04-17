Mysterious power surges return to BART; agency thinks it has identified the problem
BART officials now believe metallic dust is to blame for the mysterious power surges that knocked out nearly two dozen train cars Friday between two East Bay stations. BART workers first started noticing problems with the cars at around 10:30 a.m. between the North Concord/Martinez and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations, said spokesman Jim Allison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Quietone
|174
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|17 hr
|Guest
|11
|Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra...
|Apr 14
|neighborhood sens...
|1
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|Apr 13
|Stomach Cancer
|83
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Apr 12
|ok.
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 12
|Mike
|222
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC