Juvenile driver OK after vehicle crashes into pole
A juvenile male driver crashed a vehicle into a telephone pole early Sunday morning, knocking out power to parts of Martinez, Pleasant Hill and Concord, police said. The driver did not suffer any injuries in the crash, Martinez police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Alexlongstroke
|256
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Jenny
|240
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Apr 24
|Cece
|79
|Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County
|Apr 18
|now you get it
|5
|My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo...
|Apr 17
|Guest
|10
|Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra...
|Apr 14
|neighborhood sens...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC