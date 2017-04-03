Investment trust announces purchase o...

Investment trust announces purchase of Darien Lake Theme Park, retaining current management

EPR Properties, a specialty real estate investment trust , today announced the purchase of Darien Lake under an agreement that also retains Premier Parks, LLC, as the park's operator and awards a 40-year operating lease for the New York park along with 11 other theme and water parks. "Darien Lake has an even brighter future under this new agreement with EPR Properties as it gives Premier Parks new resources to grow and improve our theme and water parks," said Premier Parks CEO/President Kieran Burke.

