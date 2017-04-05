HazMat Crews Responding To Chemical S...

HazMat Crews Responding To Chemical Spill In Medical Facility

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ClayCord.com

Firefighters and hazardous materials crews are at the scene of a chemical spill inside a medical facility in Concord this afternoon, according to a fire captain. Around 1 p.m. crews were dispatched to Fresenius Medical Care at 4040 Nelson Ave., according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pittsburg principal resigns after students inve... 4 hr aaron 1
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 18 hr Sweetcheexs23 131
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Hillary Cliton 219
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Apr 2 Dianna 7
News SolTrans offers free bus service from Benicia t... Mar 28 S Kimo 4
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Mar 26 F Google 114
Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes Mar 22 Living Lean 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,099,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC