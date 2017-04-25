Giants prospect from Walnut Creek pitches a perfect game
SAN FRANCISCO A Giants minor league prospect from Walnut Creek became the first pitcher in his league's history to throw a nine-inning perfect game on Tuesday. Domenic Mazza, a 22-year-old right-hander, retired all 27 batters he faced while pitching Low-A Augusta to a 9-0 victory at Lexington, Ky.
