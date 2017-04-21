Elevator service for disabled returns...

Elevator service for disabled returns to Mt. Diablo summit after 2-year absence

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

On the observation deck at the summit of Mount Diablo State Park, a man enters a lift or LULA, a limited use limited access elevator so he can go down to the visitor center at the park above Walnut Creek, Calif., on Thursday, April 20, 2017. People started using the small elevator with mixed feelings after Cal-OSHA gave its approval on the device earlier in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 5 hr Dalton3344 196
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Fri Hasbeen Hillary 235
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 19 Sammy 115
News Governor's road plan raises hopes in Solano County Apr 18 now you get it 5
News My Word: Sanctuary city policies protect the mo... Apr 17 Guest 10
News Antioch Council endorses cheaper, innovative ra... Apr 14 neighborhood sens... 1
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Apr 13 Stomach Cancer 83
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Concord, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,447 • Total comments across all topics: 280,511,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC