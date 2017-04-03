Editorial: Gov. Brown's roads taxes veer way off course

A cyclist picks up speed as he comes down off the mountain where road conditions are less than ideal with many potholes on the road near the south gate to Mount Diablo State Park on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012, in Diablo, Calif. This part of road will be part of the Amgen Tour of California this May. Senator Jim Beall speaks on the topic of the states roadways before Gov. Jerry Brown, left, talks about a $5 billion proposal to repair CaliforniaA a a s crumbling roads and bridges by raising fuel taxes, hiking vehicle registration fees and charging electric car owners a yearly fee during a press conference in Concord, Calif., on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

