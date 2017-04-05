DeSaulnier calls for students to enter their artwork in Congressional Art Competition

High school students living in the 11th Congressional District, which includes many cities in Contra Costa County, are encouraged to submit original artwork through Wednesday, May 3. The winning piece will be selected by a panel of local judges and announced at an upcoming event in the county. "Each year I am amazed by the talent and creativity of the young artists in our community," Desaulnier, D-Concord, said in the statement.

