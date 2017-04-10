DeNova Homes' Dave and Lori Sanson Shine as 2017 Hearthstone Winners
Those who know DeNova Homes founders David and Lori Sanson, who happen also to be familiar with the Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award, might agree that this was a collision course in the making going back to about December 2004. It was only a matter of when stars would align--not if--our annual process of identifying and celebrating home builders who give back in big ways would find the Sansons and spotlight their work.
