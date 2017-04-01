CPD: Two Rescued, 'Suicidal Person' T...

CPD: Two Rescued, 'Suicidal Person' Taken into Custody After Standoff in Concord

Two people were rescued from a backyard shed and another person, who police described as 'suicidal', was taken into custody after a standoff in Concord this afternoon. The incident occurred in the backyard of a home in the 1400 block of Detroit Ave. around 4 p.m. Police say the suspect had stabbed and cut himself, and refused to drop the knife he was holding.

